SPOT GOLD LITTLE CHANGED AFTER U.S. FED CHAIR POWELL'S COMMENTS,…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Robotics
Education
Luxury
Artificial Intelligence
Financial Data
Sin stocks
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Strategic Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Education
Smart City
The Cannabis Industry
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
SPOT GOLD LITTLE CHANGED AFTER U.S. FED CHAIR POWELL'S COMMENTS,…
01/10/2023 | 09:03am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SPOT GOLD LITTLE CHANGED AFTER U.S. FED CHAIR POWELL'S COMMENTS, LAST UP 0.1%
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD)
-0.34%
0.6889
1.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD)
-0.29%
1.21547
0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD)
-0.01%
0.74634
0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD)
0.03%
1.07387
-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD)
0.43%
0.012237
0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
0.07%
0.6371
0.19%
Latest news "Economy"
09:17a
More heavy rains, damaging winds torment California
RE
09:13a
Over 220,000 still without power due to California storm
RE
09:12a
Abbvie raises sales outlook of two new drugs to more than $17.5 billion in 2025
RE
09:08a
UK parliament considers recalling Amazon exec after lawmaker "unhappy" with testimony
RE
09:04a
Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid climate policy
RE
09:04a
Merck's COVID treatment priced at 1,500 yuan per bottle in China's Tianjin
RE
09:03a
Spot gold little changed after u.s. fed chair powell's comments,…
RE
09:02a
Venator Materials' investor pushes for board change amid plummeting stock price
RE
09:02a
Zambia extends electricity rationing to mining firms
RE
09:00a
Fed's powell: also inappropriate for us to use our tools to achi…
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
2
BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
3
Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor
4
CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update
5
Holcim acquires Nicem
More news
HOT NEWS
CINCOR PHARMA, INC.
+143.97%
CinCor Pharma Shares Take Flight on Takeover by AstraZeneca
ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.
+92.16%
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Albireo Pharma, Inc. for approximately $910 million.
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOG.
+46.50%
Duck Creek Agrees To Be Acquired By Vista Equity Partners For $2.6 Bln
CANACCORD GENUITY GR.
+29.50%
TSX hits 4-week high as investors eye 'beaten-down' sectors
BALLARD POWER SYSTEM.
+7.26%
Ballard Power Systems Announces Appointment of Mark Biznek as Chief Operating Officer
BROOKFIELD ASSET MAN.
+3.57%
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 31,785,036 shares, representing 7.71% of its issued share capital.
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave