Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SPOT GOLD LITTLE CHANGED AFTER U.S. FED CHAIR POWELL'S COMMENTS,…

01/10/2023 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPOT GOLD LITTLE CHANGED AFTER U.S. FED CHAIR POWELL'S COMMENTS, LAST UP 0.1%


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.34% 0.6889 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.21547 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.74634 Delayed Quote.0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.07387 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.43% 0.012237 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.07% 0.6371 Delayed Quote.0.19%
Latest news "Economy"
09:17aMore heavy rains, damaging winds torment California
RE
09:13aOver 220,000 still without power due to California storm
RE
09:12aAbbvie raises sales outlook of two new drugs to more than $17.5 billion in 2025
RE
09:08aUK parliament considers recalling Amazon exec after lawmaker "unhappy" with testimony
RE
09:04aPowell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid climate policy
RE
09:04aMerck's COVID treatment priced at 1,500 yuan per bottle in China's Tianjin
RE
09:03aSpot gold little changed after u.s. fed chair powell's comments,…
RE
09:02aVenator Materials' investor pushes for board change amid plummeting stock price
RE
09:02aZambia extends electricity rationing to mining firms
RE
09:00aFed's powell: also inappropriate for us to use our tools to achi…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
2BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
3Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor
4CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update
5Holcim acquires Nicem

HOT NEWS