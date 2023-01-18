Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SPOT GOLD SLIGHTLY EXTENDS GAINS AFTER U.S. ECONOMIC DATA, LAST…

01/18/2023 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPOT GOLD SLIGHTLY EXTENDS GAINS AFTER U.S. ECONOMIC DATA, LAST UP 0.8%


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
08:32aSpot gold slightly extends gains after u.s. economic data, last…
RE
08:32aSpot platinum rises 3%…
RE
08:30aUs 10-year treasury yields fall to session low of 3.44% after da…
RE
08:28aDenmark's Orsted raises stake in US wind farm to 100%
RE
08:28aStocks buoyed by cheery data after BOJ damp squib
RE
08:28aChina to launch state-backed transport platform for ride-hailing, trucking
RE
08:26aGermany must speed hydrogen plans this year - gas pipeline group OGE
RE
08:22aSOFTS-Raw sugar slips after hitting 2-1/2 week high, arabica coffee recovers
RE
08:19aOge head: we are happy with the existing shareholders structure,…
RE
08:19aOge head: i am convinced that additional capital needs would be…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4China reports big jump in foreign capital inflows on reopening bets
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...

HOT NEWS