SPOT GOLD SLIGHTLY GAINS AFTER U.S. FED RATE DECISION, LAST UP 0.7%
Stocks rise after Fed leaves rates unchanged, cites lack of progress in inflation
Instant view: FOMC holds rates in place and will slow balance sheet drawdown
TREASURIES -US yields fall after Fed says it still leaning toward rate cuts
AMD, Super Micro tumble as earnings fall short of lofty AI expectations
