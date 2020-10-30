SPPZ Unveils e-Commerce Platform Powered by Fusionex

Multi-award-winning AI and Big Data technology market leader Fusionex signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SPPZ (Pertubuhan Komuniti Sokong Peniaga Pembayar Zakat), an initiative under PPIM (Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia), to develop and support their e-commerce marketplace platform. The introduction of this platform will help a multitude of Halal-compliant businesses to enter the online space and embrace the digital economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006401/en/

Fusionex Business Development Director Saiful Hayaz Abu Bakar (2nd left) exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding with SPPZ Chairman Dato' Nadzim Johan (2nd right), witnessed by Fusionex Managing Director for Enterprise & Public Sector Chua Yu Ye and PPIM/SPPZ Strategist Anna Ahmad. (Photo: Business Wire)

The MoU was signed by SPPZ Chairman Dato' Nadzim Johan and Fusionex Business Development Director Saiful Hayaz Abu Bakar. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the SPPZ management team and Fusionex Managing Director for Enterprise & Public Sector Chua Yu Ye.

Amidst these uncertain and challenging times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, local SMEs are at risk of permanent closure as the public faces restrictions in their ability to visit retail premises. In a bid to digitalize Malaysian entrepreneurs and make it part of the nation's culture of purchasing local goods, SPPZ hopes to expand sales channels, increase brand awareness, boost sales revenue, and enable the protection and guarantee on Halal compliance products through the introduction of the e-commerce platform.

“We believe our local products are not only the best in terms of health and safety but also from a Halal-certified point of view as Malaysia is a Halal hub for over 46 countries. This platform stretches beyond just consumers, retailers and purchasers as its holistic nature encompasses all aspects of the economy, allowing all who come onboard to be a part of the digital economy. With value-added features such a Halal Information, Zakat Calculation, World NGOs Link, and Youth Sharing, among others, this platform has the potential to bestow great benefits on a global level,” said Dato’ Nadzim.

By providing the technological backbone for the e-commerce marketplace, Fusionex will allow SME owners to seamlessly enter the virtual realm and grow their businesses, thus, overcoming present-day challenges and other obstacles that may crop up in the future. This platform can also empower businesses by granting them the ability to streamline their processes, focus on personalization, leverage AI and reach untapped markets.

“We are excited to be collaborating with SPPZ in their bid to introduce, cultivate and sustain Malaysian SMEs through e-commerce. In these trying times, digital transformation is no longer merely an abstract concept but a realistic necessity that businesses need to embrace if they are to persevere. I believe the shift from physical store to borderless e-commerce marketplace, as a response to the Covid-19 crisis, will help businesses outlast the crisis we are currently in. I would also like to applaud SPPZ for taking the initiative to support Halal compliant entrepreneurs as it will provide them with the much-needed tools and resources required to digitalize their business and reap the rewards of growth and success,” said Fusionex Managing Director for Enterprise & Public Sector Chua Yu Ye.

About SPPZ

SPPZ is a Pertubuhan Komuniti Sokong Peniaga Pembayar Zakat an organization established on 12th September 2019 initiated by PPIM (Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia), is a community platform to assist and encourage the country at large scale in ensuring paying Zakat in ordnance to help the needy by working closely with Zakat Selangor and Zakat Wilayah Persekutuan. SPPZ encourages business owners to pay Zakat by promoting their product and services to the right marketplace as well as the resources under SPPZ. SPPZ promotes the communities consisting of multiple individuals and entities from various backgrounds to network with each other effectively in achieving their common goals. SPPZ also monitors the product and service provided to ensure the quality is not jeopardizing while focusing on the profits.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award-winning data technology leader specializing in Analytics, Big Data Management, IR 4.0, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its state-of-the-art offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data.

Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison, and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative, and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates, as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises [SMEs]) that spans across the United States, Europe, as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also a MDEC Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) company as well as an MSC R&D MGS award recipient.

Gartner’s report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006401/en/