Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SPX Flow rebuffs Ingersoll Rand acquisition offer -sources

07/18/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 18 (Reuters) - SPX Flow Inc, a U.S. provider of manufacturing equipment for the nutrition, health and industrial sectors, has rebuffed takeover approaches from pumps and compressors manufacturer Ingersoll Rand Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The most recent offer was in the low $80s per share and was dismissed by SPX Flow as inadequate, the sources said. SPX Flow shares ended trading at $62.09 on Friday, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.6 billion.

Ingersoll Rand has no plans to make a hostile offer for SPX Flow, and it is not clear if it will submit a new bid, the sources added.

Ingersoll Rand declined to comment. SPX Flow was not immediately available for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Sunday on Ingersoll Rand's approaches to SPX Flow.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX Flow was spun out of air conditioning and power equipment maker SPX Corp in 2015.

Ingersoll Rand was put together last year through the merger of peer Gardner Denver with Ingersoll Rand Plc's industrial business. Last month, it sold its golf cart business to private equity firm Platinum Equity for $1.68 billion. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pSPX Flow rebuffs Ingersoll Rand acquisition offer -sources
RE
05:45pBritain sets out plan to stimulate trade with developing economies
RE
05:31pOil market sees improved demand, decline in surplus supply- Iraq minister
RE
05:26pFonterra drawing up revised capital restructure proposal after farmer feedback
RE
04:53pCAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT : Premier Winds Up SPS Debate
PU
04:50pFacebook denies blame for vaccine misinformation
RE
03:16pEXCLUSIVE : J&J exploring putting talc liabilities into bankruptcy, sources say
RE
03:11pJ&j consumer unit says has not decided on any particular course of action
RE
03:11pJ&j has not yet decided whether to pursue plan that would put talc liabilities into entity that would file bankruptcy-sources
RE
03:11pJohnson & johnson exploring putting baby powder and other talc liabilities into bankruptcy-sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE, Saudi reach compromise
2U.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fas..
4AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. : AVIDIAN GOLD : July 19, 2021 -Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in..
5'SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY GONE BAD': How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute

HOT NEWS