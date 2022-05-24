SRI LANKA'S PRIME MINISTER SAYS PLANNING TWO-YEAR RELIEF PROGRAM…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Artificial Intelligence
Water
Sin stocks
The future of mobility
Gold and Silver
Ageing Population
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Fintechs
Cybersecurity
Boats
Education
In Vino Veritas
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SRI LANKA'S PRIME MINISTER SAYS PLANNING TWO-YEAR RELIEF PROGRAM…
05/24/2022 | 10:37am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SRI LANKA'S PRIME MINISTER SAYS PLANNING TWO-YEAR RELIEF PROGRAMME FOR CRISIS-HIT ECONOMY
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58a
Tedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
10:55a
Gold gains for 5th straight session as dollar, yields retreat
RE
10:52a
Former White House press secretary to join MSNBC cable network -statement
RE
10:52a
Explainer-Ukraine looks for ways to get its grain out
RE
10:48a
England detects 14 more cases of monkeypox
RE
10:45a
UKRAINE AND RUSSIA
: What you need to know right now
RE
10:43a
Exclusive-Sri Lanka's prime minister says will slash expenditure in new budget
RE
10:42a
U.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Contracted in May -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:42a
Ralph Lauren Sees FX Decreasing 2023 Revenue -- Currency Comment
DJ
10:37a
Sri lanka's prime minister says country will seek fertiliser, me…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Stocks slump as Snap cracks rally, Lagarde lifts euro
2
Oh Snap! Social media firms sink after bleak warning from Snapchat pare..
3
Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
4
Trial Scheduled For April 2024 In BMS Patent Case Against AstraZeneca R..
5
UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
More news
HOT NEWS
SNAP INC.
-40.36%
Snap Down Over 38%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
INMUNE BIO, INC.
-25.72%
INmune Bio Shares Drop 28% After FDA Puts XPro1595 Application on Hold
AGORA, INC.
-18.73%
Agora, Inc. Announces Revenue Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
FILO MINING CORP.
+12.89%
Filo Mining Corp. Announces Assay Results from the Ongoing Drill Program at the Filo Del Sol Project
MEG ENERGY CORP.
+4.04%
Toronto index rises as energy, cyclical stocks gain
BROOKFIELD ASSET MAN.
-3.46%
Britain's HomeServe profit rises on upbeat demand for repair services
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master