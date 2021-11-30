SS8 and Ocient Partner to Empower Law Enforcement with Needle-in-the-Haystack Insights at Petabyte Scale

Identifying new patterns of life across network metadata, communication information, geo-location and mobile activity 10x-50x faster

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept, Lawful Intelligence and Monitoring Center platforms today announced a collaboration with Ocient, a data analytics solutions company enabling law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to harness petabytes of data for lawful intelligence in interactive time.

When conducting law enforcement investigations, speed is of the essence. The difference between detecting criminal activity in the digital space in seconds versus hours or days has a massive impact on addressing crime and protecting public safety. Together, SS8 and Ocient provide LEAs a highly scalable analytics platform and visualization engine capable of ingesting 10’s of millions of records per second and returning actionable intelligence in seconds. The partnership enables LEA use cases across:

Lawful Intelligence Gathering

Cyber Security

Network Monitoring

Financial Crime

Dark Web Crime Investigation

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ocient on this hyper-scale network visibility solution for our law enforcement and government customers,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “It’s more important than ever to deliver high-performance solutions at scale while weeding out the noise across disparate data types and sources. Ocient brings efficiency to the complex problem of bandwidth growth with a solution enabling LEAs to better protect citizens from digital crimes and security breaches.”

SS8 and Ocient enable LEAs to create “digital fingerprints” across historic and real-time data for forensic analysis. From location-based intelligence to 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) data sources, LEAs can not only collect meaningful intelligence, but also run rapid analytics on massive data sets to achieve new levels of visibility for lawful intercept.

The SS8 and Ocient joint solution also enables limitless scale analytics while delivering a low cost of ownership. LEAs can leverage full resolution data sets with typically one-fifth of the storage footprint of copy-based data management solutions and joint customers benefit from simple and efficient deployment with SS8 and Ocient experts enabling every point in the data flow.

“It’s been a true pleasure collaborating with the team at SS8 to deliver hyper-scale network visibility monitoring and threat detection,” said Chris Gladwin, CEO of Ocient. “From network metadata collection and optimization through to ingest and insights, this collaboration combines the best of SS8’s LI platform with the unprecedented speed and limitless scale of Ocient’s enterprise data warehouse platform to enhance public safety around the world.”

For more information about the SS8 and Ocient joint solution, visit here.

About SS8 Networks

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers, and five of the largest systems integrators in the world. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.

About Ocient

Ocient is a data analytics solutions company enabling organizations to explore and interact with hyperscale data sets quickly, cost effectively, and in previously infeasible ways to deliver meaningful insights and drive customer innovation. Ocient’s hyperscale enterprise data warehouse platform delivers disruptively better price performance on hyperscale data 10x-50x faster than competitive solutions. Ocient’s highly experienced team of data engineers and industry veterans can partner with customers to design and build custom analytics solutions from pilot to production, deployed on-prem, in the OcientCloud or in the public cloud. Headquartered in Chicago, Ocient is backed by investors including OCA, Greycroft and In-Q-Tel.

