SS8 to Acquire Bivio Networks

06/11/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Strengthening SS8’s Xcipio Offering for Secure Networks

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms today announced it has entered into an agreement in which SS8 will acquire the assets of Bivio Networks, Inc. Bivio is a developer of innovative, high-performance network security platforms for federal and commercial network operators. The investment represents SS8’s ongoing commitment to rapidly innovate their Xcipio family of products.

The implementation of Bivio’s OS into Xcipio’s sensor and mediation platform will significantly enhance the scalability and increase the number of applications that can be managed. The result will be a mediation and interception platform that delivers uncompromising performance and flexibility.

Additional benefits include the fact that Bivio platforms have passed the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Common Criteria certification and their platforms have been added to the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Components List maintained by the National Security Agency (NSA).

“The acquisition of Bivio complements our existing strategy to rapidly innovate our Xcipio family of products,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “SS8 has been a pioneer in mediation, monitoring and data fusion solutions for communication service providers and law enforcement agencies. The investment in Bivio demonstrates our dedication to security through visibility for our customers and strengthens our products in preparation for the advancements brought by new network requirements.”

"Bivio has worked tirelessly to deliver advanced cyber security applications that help provide network intelligence," said Elan Amir, Executive Chairman, Bivio Networks. "SS8, with its global lawful intelligence interception and analysis platforms is a good match for our technology and I am very excited to see our work continue to scale and expand."

Both SS8 and Bivio are privately held, and the transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both.

About SS8 Networks

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers, and five of the largest systems integrators in the world. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.

About Bivio Networks

Founded in 2000, Bivio Networks, Inc. (Bivio) provides leading networking products that enable government agencies and service providers to control, monitor and secure critical network infrastructure. A leader in cyber intelligence, cyber security, and network control solutions, Bivio has deployed its products in a wide range of environments. Bivio's global customer base includes leading defense department and intelligence agencies, service providers and enterprises.


© Business Wire 2021
