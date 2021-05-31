SSB Statistics Norway : Credit indicator

Statistics Norway is responsible for collecting accounting data for banks, mortgage companies, financial corporations, insurance companies and pensions funds in collaboration with the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway and Norges Bank. In addition, Statistics Norway obtains data from the Norwegian Public Service Pension Fund, Export Credit Norway and the Norwegian CSD.

For the external part of C3, data from a sample of non-financial corporations' debt are collected quarterly from their reporting of balance of payments data. Information about the households' external debt is collected from their tax return.

The figures for the external loan debt of the non-financial companies are quarterly data scaled up by using annual data. This is done by adding annual data from companies that do not report on a quarterly basis to the quarterly data. When scaling up quarterly data we use the latest completed yearly data. This year is called the base year. When publishing data for the fourth quarter, we change the base year. The base year is valid as of the fourth quarter corresponding to the base year. Companies who report annually and not quarterly is a group of residual companies that we use to scale up the quarterly external loan debt. Changing base year results in revisions in previously published data. If the change in base year causes the group of residual companies to have considerably larger or smaller external loan debt than before, growth and transaction series are adjusted, meaning that they are not affected by this change.

The editing of the financial corporations' accounting statements is undertaken by Statistics Norway and the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. The data from the Norwegian Public Service Pension Fund, Export Credit Norway and the Norwegian CSD are controlled by Statistics Norway. Manual controls are undertaken when the data on the general public's external loan debt are received, and the database contains automatic control routines for content and logical coherence.

The policy is to disseminate changes of the previous month's data together with the current month's data. With every C2-release, the latest 25 periods of stock data and 13 periods of transaction and growth data are usually updated. Stocks are updated 10 periods with every C3-release. Similarly, transaction and growth series are usually updated 6 periods. Statistics Norway is fully prepared to edit in a timely manner, with appropriate notification to users and the media, should it be deemed necessary by the magnitude of a past error, or owing to other exceptional circumstances. Some of the reported data may contain preliminary data that are subsequently corrected. Different data sources have different reporting frequencies. The most recent data are used until there is new data available. Data from previous periods are revised when new data are included. Example: Pension funds rapport yearly. Last year's data is used until new data is provided, usually in June the following year.

The credit indicators focus on transactions, and transaction and growth estimates are corrected for changes in stocks that are not due to new borrowings or repayments of loans. All growth rate calculations based on holdings that include foreign currency loans are corrected for exchange rate fluctuations to eliminate all changes not related to transactions. The growth rate calculations are also corrected for structural breaks that are not attributable to transactions or valuation changes. Examples of this kind of break could be that a financial corporation moves from one sector to another or an introduction of a new financial source. From 2019/01 growth rates are corrected for confirmed losses. Changes in accounting principles may also cause breaks in time series. This calculation method means that there will not be full accord between the transaction figures and the changes in volume figures.