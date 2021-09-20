Log in
SSE says no decision to break up group, backs low-carbon strategy

09/20/2021 | 02:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry

(Corrects spelling of Elliott in paragraphs 1, 5)

(Reuters) -Britain's SSE Plc has not taken any decision to break up the group, the power producer said on Monday, in response to a report that it was close to a split following pressure from activist investor Elliott.

"The Board remains fully focused on strategic choices which will drive shareholder value from the wealth of net zero opportunities the company is creating," the company said.

The Telegraph reported on Friday that Britain's second-biggest energy provider is close to being split into two separate blue-chip companies. (https://bit.ly/3lE1yQe)

The U.S. investor has been in talks with SSE's board to split the company's legacy wholesale networks business from its growth renewables operations for more than a year, the paper reported, citing sources.

Elliott was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS