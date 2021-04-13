SSP Innovations : Brings on Industry Visionary Peter Batty as Chief Research Officer

Peter Batty Brings 35 Years’ Experience in Serving the Geospatial Industry for Utility and Telecommunication Organizations

SSP Innovations, the leading provider of utility and telecommunications GIS and work management solutions, announced today the hiring of veteran industry leader Peter Batty. His previous roles include serving as CTO at GE Smallworld, Intergraph and IQGeo. Batty joins SSP on the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Research Officer. He will lead SSP in researching new technologies and building out innovative new product offerings, as well as providing guidance to the Executive Leadership Team and the overall strategic direction of the company.

Batty will initially have a strong focus on automated field sourcing, working on enabling utility and telecom field workers to automatically record changes to the network where and when they happen.

“I see a transformational change coming in the geospatial industry in terms of how we create and maintain data,” Batty said. “It will be driven by a broad range of technologies beyond the geospatial industry, including machine learning, computer vision, augmented reality, and more.”

“Peter has been an innovator his entire career and has a well-established voice in the industry. I am very excited to align his innovation efforts with SSP’s brand of thought leadership,” SSP CEO Skye Perry said. “With Peter’s broad industry experience, he will also support SSP’s advancement of geospatial technology within both utilities and telecom via evangelism, marketing, and sales support of our products and services.”

“Peter has specific ideas for products in the area of automated data capture, and evaluating where he could have the most impact on the industry with his work led him to SSP,” Perry said. “Key factors included Esri’s dominant position in the marketplace and their investment in relevant technologies such as reality capture, together with SSP’s strong position in utilities and telecoms, our excellent momentum, the expertise of our team, and our willingness to invest in new ideas.”

ABOUT SSP INNOVATIONS

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, SSP Innovations provides award-winning solutions to electric and gas utilities; telecommunications providers; and pipeline operators worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.sspinnovations.com/.

