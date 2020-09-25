STAA STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against STAAR Surgical Company – STAA
0
09/25/2020 | 10:41am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) between February 26, 2020 and August 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses under the federal securities laws.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the OCTOBER 19, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.