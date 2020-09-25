Log in
STAA STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against STAAR Surgical Company – STAA

09/25/2020 | 10:41am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) between February 26, 2020 and August 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=staar-surgical-company&id=2405 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=staar-surgical-company&id=2405

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the OCTOBER 19, 2020 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
