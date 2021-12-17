Log in
STANDARD LITHIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Standard Lithium Ltd. on Behalf of Standard Lithium Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/17/2021 | 09:02pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLI) on behalf of Standard Lithium stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Standard Lithium has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) published a short report alleging that Standard Lithium’s claims of achieving 90% recovery rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by data submitted by Standard Lithium to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission, which “appears to show that the Demonstration Plant, which has been operating for 18 months, is barely achieving a fraction of this projected recovery rate.” The report also alleges that the Company's German joint venture partner says proof of concept has not been achieved and that “extraction is not fully there where we would like it to be.”

On November 18, 2021 following publication of the Blue Orca report, Standard Lithium’s stock price fell $1.86 per share, or 18.84% percent, to close at $8.01 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Standard Lithium shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"

