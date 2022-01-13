Log in
STARZPLAY and Discovery Inc. broaden partnership by offering GOLFTV add-on

01/13/2022 | 09:31am EST
DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's cricket, football, rugby or the legendary UFC fights, STARZPLAY sweeps the board for all the live sports' action. MENA region's fastest growing subscription video on demand (SVOD) service, today announced another add-on channel for all the sports' lovers in the region. STARZPLAY has joined forces again with Discovery Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment, by offering GOLFTV to bring the wide world of golf closer to subscribers.

STARZPLAY has been building up its live sports catalogue for some of the most popular sports in the region like football and cricket and with golf and rugby, the platform is making access to the niche sports category easy and convenient for all the golf and rugby lovers in the region.

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, STARZPLAY, said: "We have witnessed impressive success in launching and live streaming sporting events such as UFC, the epic football tournament AFC Asian Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2022, rugby and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, and we are proud to expand our portfolio of live sporting events to include golf. The Discovery Inc. add-on GOLFTV on STARZPLAY will bring the incredible sport closer to millions of fans in the MENA region. Besides prestigious live tournaments like Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, The Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, Tour Championship and many others, our platform also offers previous championship games keeping our subscribers engaged and closer to their favourite players. We aim to strengthen our sports portfolio by offering more choices."

Francesco Perta, Senior Business Development and Distribution Director, MEA, Turkey and Northeast Europe, Discovery, said: "We are happy to broaden our current discovery+ partnership with STARZPLAY by adding GOLFTV to their platform. Discovery Inc.'s GOLFTV offers an impressive catalogue featuring live content, highlights and on demand features for all tournaments. We are confident that our partnership will support in expanding the reach of golf in the region."

GOLFTV, part of Discovery Inc., will be available as a stand-alone channel on STARZPLAY for US$9.99 while all existing and potential STARZPLAY subscribers who have a STARZPLAY subscription can enjoy the new add-on free for one year. This further builds on sporting boards and leagues realising the power of streaming platforms that enable fans to connect with their favourite games anytime, anywhere and from any device.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726038/GOLFTV_on_STARZPLAY.jpg

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starzplay-and-discovery-inc-broaden-partnership-by-offering-golftv-add-on-301460537.html

SOURCE STARZPLAY


© PRNewswire 2022
