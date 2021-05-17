STASH Global Inc. Releases World's First Ransom-less Ransomware Recovery Solution

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STASH Global Inc. is proud to announce they have won the CDM Global InfoSec Award: Most Innovative Ransom-less Ransomware Recovery Solution, during the 2021 RSA Conference today.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Janine Darling, STASH Global Inc. Founder & CEO.

STASH Global Inc. has accomplished something previously thought of as impossible: a way to turn the most damaging cyber-attack of all, ransomware, into a business problem that can be solved with the click of a button – without paying a cent (or cyber coin) of ransom.

"Adding the Ransom-less Ransomware Solution to the STASH® Zero Trust Secure Data Governance Platform just seemed like the right thing to do," said Janine Darling, STASH Global Inc. Founder & CEO. "When we realized we could foil the attempts of malicious actors to bring private and public sector organizations to a halt, and on the flip side, ensure that they had no access to the content of the frozen files, we were very excited to bring this to market."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime.

The STASH® No Ransom Ransomware Recovery Solution is absolutely worthy of this award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Stash Global Inc.

STASH® is a unique all-in-one, zero trust, autonomous and agnostic management system providing secure creation of, access to, and sharing of unstructured data for enterprise teams and external partners. STASH® operates behind the scenes, so users in any size organization can go about their business without changing the way they do business. Persistent, automatic data protection at the byte level, wrapped in digital rights management (DRM) policies and classifications perform seamlessly with minimal latency, in person-to-person or machine-to-machine (M2M) data exchange environments. STASH® delivers a first of its kind: a low friction, universally adaptable solution that eradicates data compromise. The Breach Stops Here.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

