STATEMENT: KHANNA ON EXXON'S PLEDGE TO REACH NET ZERO EMISSIONS FROM OPERATIONS BY 2050

Washington, DC - January 19, 2022 - Chairman Ro Khanna (D-CA) of the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment released the following statement on Exxon's plan to hit net-zero carbon emissions from operations.

"Exxon's pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050 is insufficient and misleading. This pledge addresses the emissions generated by company operations while ignoring the vast majority of emissions, which come from the company's fossil fuel products being burned for energy.

When Exxon CEO Darren Woods testified before the House Oversight Committee, I asked him directly if he would pledge to stop lobbying against legislation to reduce emissions and he refused. That refusal makes it hard to view today's announcement as anything more than greenwashing.

What we need from Exxon is a transparent, specific plan of action that would address all emissions linked to the company in order to avoid the most devastating impacts of the climate crisis. I will continue to use my position as Chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment to fight for meaningful change."

