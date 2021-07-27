Log in
STATISTICAL RELEASE: Households continued to borrow enthusiastically in June

07/27/2021 | 06:10am BST
1) The stock and new sales of leases include leases issued by banks

The statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies for July 2021 will be released by Eesti Pank at 08.00 on 26 August 2021
See also the release calendar for statistics

Background
The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

More detailed information on credit institutions and leasing companies can be found on the Eesti Pank website under Financial sector statistics.

The release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiled by
Kristel Vilgats
For further information:
press@eestipank.ee
66 80 965

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
