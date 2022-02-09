Log in
STATISTICAL RELEASE. The assets of voluntary pension funds continued to grow in the fourth quarter

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Eesti Pank will publish the statistics on funds for the first quarter of 2022 on 11 May 2022 at 08.00.
See also the release calendar for statistics

The statistical release describes the main changes in statistics for investment and pension funds, covering the volume and structure of assets and liabilities, the amounts paid into and withdrawn from the funds, and more.

More detailed information on funds can be found on the Eesti Pank website under financial sector statistics.

The statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiler:
Helen Lahe

Further information:
Tel: 668 0965
Email: press@eestipank.ee

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
