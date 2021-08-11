Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STATISTICAL RELEASE: The assets of voluntary pension funds have grown by half over the year

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eesti Pank will publish the funds statistics for the third quarter of 2021 on 10 November 2021 at 08.00.

See also the release calendar for statistics.

Background Information

The statistical release describes the main changes in statistics for investment and pension funds, covering the volume and structure of assets and liabilities, the amounts paid into and withdrawn from the funds, and more.

More detailed information can be found on the Eesti Pank website under financial sector statistics.

The statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiled by:
Helen Lahe
Further information:
Tel: 668 0965
Email: press@eestipank.ee

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HK exchange head expects flood of Chinese company listings after clampdown
RE
07:53aMedia and Games Invest överträffar spelmarknaden Q2 med stark organisk tillväxt på 36% genom intäktssynergier i media- och spelsegmenten; just. EBITDA-marginal förbättrades från 22% till 27%
DJ
07:53aMedia and Games Invest SE outperforms games market with strong organic growth of 36% in Q2'21 driven by revenue synergies from the media and games segments; adj. EBITDA margin improved from 22% to 27%
DJ
07:53aCURATOR HOTEL & RESORT COLLECTION : Selects React Mobile as Its Preferred Provider of Employee Safety Devices
BU
07:52aDGAP-ADHOC : Media and Games Invest SE outperforms games market with strong organic growth of 36% in Q2'21 driven by revenue synergies from the media and games segments; adj. EBITDA margin improved from 22% to 27%
DJ
07:51aBIOVENTUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:51aFairfax India Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid
GL
07:50aINVESCO LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:50aROYALTY PHARMA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:50aSUNOPTA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
3DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : DGAP-DD : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
5The travel recovery has started, Britain's Heathrow Airport says

HOT NEWS