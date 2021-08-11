STATISTICAL RELEASE: The assets of voluntary pension funds have grown by half over the year

Eesti Pank will publish the funds statistics for the third quarter of 2021 on 10 November 2021 at 08.00.

See also the release calendar for statistics.

Background Information

The statistical release describes the main changes in statistics for investment and pension funds, covering the volume and structure of assets and liabilities, the amounts paid into and withdrawn from the funds, and more.

More detailed information can be found on the Eesti Pank website under financial sector statistics.

The statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiled by:

Helen Lahe

Further information:

Tel: 668 0965

Email: press@eestipank.ee