  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

STATISTICAL RELEASE. The deposits of non-financial companies exceeded 10 billion euros for the first time in November

12/28/2021 | 01:57am EST
1) The stock and new sales of leases include leases issued by banks

The statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies for December 2021 will be released by Eesti Pank at 08.00 on 27 January 2022
See also the release calendar for statistics

The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

More detailed information on credit institutions and leasing companies can be found on the Eesti Pank website under Financial sector statistics.

The release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiled by
Kristel Vilgats
For further information:
press@eestipank.ee
66 80 965

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
