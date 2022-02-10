Log in
STATISTICAL RELEASE. The pandemic affected trips abroad by Estonian residents less than visits to Estonia by foreigners in 2021

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Eesti Pank produces statistics on foreign travel because one task of the central bank is to compile the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes exports and imports of travel services. Eesti Pank will publish the balance of payments for the fourth quarter of 2021 on 10 March.

More detailed information can be found on the Eesti Pank website under International travel statistics.

Statistical releases are published by Eesti Pank together with statistical data. The release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiled by:
Tarass Snitsarenko

Additional information:
Tel: 668 0965
Email: press@eestipank.ee

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS