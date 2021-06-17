STB RCAF 2021Q3 Decision 6 17 2021

|
50820
|
SERVICE DATE - JUNE 17, 2021
|
EB
|
|
|
SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BOARD
|
|
DECISION
|
|
Docket No. EP 290 (Sub-No. 5)
|
|
(2021-3)
|
|
QUARTERLY RAIL COST ADJUSTMENT FACTOR
Digest:1 The rail cost adjustment factor (RCAF) is an index formulated to represent changes in railroad costs incurred by the nation's largest railroads over a specified period of time. The Surface Transportation Board (Board) is required by law to publish the RCAF on at least a quarterly basis. Each quarter, the Association of American Railroads computes three types of RCAF figures and submits those figures to the Board for approval. The Board has reviewed the submission and adopts the RCAF figures for the third quarter of 2021.
Decided: June 17, 2021
In Railroad Cost Recovery Procedures, 1 I.C.C.2d 207 (1984), the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) outlined the procedures for calculating the all-inclusive index of railroad input prices and the method for computing the rail cost adjustment factor (RCAF). Under the procedures, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) is required to calculate the index on a quarterly basis and submit it to the agency on the fifth day of the last month of each calendar quarter. In Railroad Cost Recovery Procedures-ProductivityAdjustment, 5 I.C.C.2d 434 (1989), aff'd sub nom. Edison Electric Institute v. ICC, 969 F.2d 1221 (D.C. Cir. 1992), the ICC adopted procedures that require the adjustment of the quarterly index for a measure of productivity.
The provisions of 49 U.S.C. § 10708 direct the Surface Transportation Board (Board) to continue to publish both an unadjusted RCAF and a productivity-adjusted RCAF. In Productivity Adjustment-Implementation, 1 S.T.B. 739 (1996), the Board decided to publish a second productivity-adjusted RCAF called the RCAF-5. Consequently, three indices are now filed with the Board: the RCAF (Unadjusted); the RCAF (Adjusted); and the RCAF-5. The RCAF (Unadjusted) is an index reflecting cost changes experienced by the railroad industry, without reference to changes in rail productivity. The RCAF (Adjusted) is an index that reflects national average productivity changes as originally developed and applied by the ICC, the calculation of which is currently based on a five-year moving average. The RCAF-5 is an index
1 The digest constitutes no part of the decision of the Board but has been prepared for the convenience of the reader. It may not be cited to or relied upon as precedent. See Pol'y Statement on Plain Language Digs. in Decisions, EP 696 (STB served Sept. 2, 2010).
Docket No. EP 290 (Sub-No. 5) (2021-3)
that also reflects national average productivity changes; however, those productivity changes are calculated as if a five-year moving average had been applied consistently from the productivity adjustment's inception in 1989.
The index of railroad input prices, RCAF (Unadjusted), RCAF (Adjusted), and RCAF-5 for the third quarter of 2021 are shown in Table A of the Appendix to this decision. Table B shows the first quarter 2021 index and the RCAF calculated on both an actual and a forecasted basis. The difference between the actual calculation and the forecasted calculation is the forecast error adjustment.
AAR's calculations have been examined by the Board's Office of Economics, and the Board finds that AAR has complied with agency procedures. The Board finds that the third quarter 2021 RCAF (Unadjusted) is 1.134, an increase of 7.1% from the second quarter 2021 RCAF (Unadjusted) of 1.059. The RCAF (Adjusted) is calculated, in part, using the RCAF (Unadjusted) and a five-year moving geometric average of productivity change for U.S. Class I railroads from 2015-2019, which is 1.008 (0.8% per year). The third quarter 2021 RCAF (Adjusted) is 0.472, an increase of 7.0% from the second quarter 2021 RCAF (Adjusted) of 0.441.2
In accordance with Productivity Adjustment-Implementation, 1 S.T.B. at 748-49, the RCAF-5 for this quarter will use a productivity trend for the years 2014-2018, which is 1.010 (1.0% per year). The RCAF-5 for the third quarter of 2021 is 0.445, an increase of 6.7% from the second quarter 2021 RCAF-5 of 0.417.3
This action is categorically excluded from environmental review under 49 C.F.R. § 1105.6(c).
Authority: 49 U.S.C. § 10708.
It is ordered:
-
The Board finds that the third quarter 2021 RCAF (Unadjusted) is 1.134, RCAF (Adjusted) is 0.472, and RCAF-5 is 0.445.
-
Notice of this decision will be published in the Federal Register.
-
The third quarter 2021 RCAF Adjusted (0.472) is calculated by dividing the third quarter 2021 RCAF Unadjusted (1.134) by the third quarter productivity adjustment factor (PAF) of 2.4039. The third quarter 2021 PAF is calculated by multiplying the second quarter 2021 productivity adjustment of 2.3991 by the fourth root (1.0020) of the 2015-2019 annual average productivity growth rate of 0.8%.
-
The third quarter 2021 RCAF-5 (0.445) is calculated by dividing the third quarter 2021 RCAF Unadjusted (1.134) by the third quarter productivity adjustment factor-5(PAF-5) of 2.5470. The third quarter 2021 PAF-5 is calculated by multiplying the second quarter 2021 PAF-5 of 2.5406 by the fourth root (1.0025) of the 2014-2018 annual average productivity growth rate of 1.0%.
Docket No. EP 290 (Sub-No. 5) (2021-3)
3. The effective date of this decision is July 1, 2021.
By the Board, Board Members Begeman, Fuchs, Oberman, Primus and Schultz.
Docket No. EP 290 (Sub-No. 5) (2021-3)
APPENDIX
TABLE A
EP 290 (Sub-No. 5) (2021-3)
All Inclusive Index of Railroad Input Costs
(Endnotes Following Table B)
|
LINE
|
INDEX COMPONENT
|
2019
|
SECOND
|
THIRD
|
NO.
|
|
WEIGHTS
|
QUARTER
|
QUARTER
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
|
|
FORECAST
|
FORECAST
|
1
|
LABOR
|
32.6%
|
446.6
|
447.9
|
2
|
FUEL
|
14.2%
|
221.1
|
254.5
|
3
|
MATERIALS AND SUPPLIES
|
4.9%
|
275.0
|
277.8
|
4
|
EQUIPMENT RENTS
|
5.2%
|
238.4
|
250.0
|
5
|
DEPRECIATION
|
15.9%
|
226.5
|
228.0
|
6
|
INTEREST
|
2.5%
|
55.7
|
55.7
|
7
|
OTHER ITEMS1
|
24.7%
|
251.0
|
278.7
|
8
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
|
100.0%
|
302.3
|
315.3
|
9
|
LINKED INDEX2
|
|
282.3
|
294.4
|
10
|
PRELIMINARY RAIL COST
|
|
106.7
|
111.3
|
|
ADJUSTMENT FACTOR3
|
|
|
|
11
|
FORECAST ERROR ADJUSTMENT4
|
|
-0.008
|
0.021
|
12
|
RCAF (UNADJUSTED) (LINE 10 +
|
|
1.059
|
1.134
|
|
LINE 11)
|
|
|
|
13
|
RCAF (ADJUSTED)
|
|
0.441
|
0.472
|
14
|
RCAF-5
|
|
0.417
|
0.445
Docket No. EP 290 (Sub-No. 5) (2021-3)
TABLE B
EP 290 (Sub-No. 5) (2021-3)
Comparison of First Quarter 2021 Index
Calculated on Both a Forecasted and an Actual Basis
|
LINE
|
INDEX
|
2019
|
FIRST
|
FIRST
|
NO.
|
COMPONENT
|
WEIGHTS
|
QUARTER
|
QUARTER
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
|
|
FORECAST
|
ACTUAL
|
1
|
LABOR
|
32.6%
|
448.9
|
448.9
|
2
|
FUEL
|
14.2%
|
164.7
|
197.2
|
3
|
MATERIALS AND SUPPLIES
|
4.9%
|
264.9
|
264.9
|
4
|
EQUIPMENT RENTS
|
5.2%
|
236.4
|
239.5
|
5
|
DEPRECIATION
|
15.9%
|
226.2
|
227.0
|
6
|
INTEREST
|
2.5%
|
55.7
|
55.7
|
7
|
OTHER ITEMS
|
24.7%
|
237.0
|
244.1
|
8
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
|
100.0%
|
290.9
|
297.6
|
9
|
LINKED INDEX
|
|
271.7
|
277.1
|
10
|
RAIL COST ADJUSTMENT
|
|
102.7
|
104.8
|
|
FACTOR
|
|
|
