Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STEER Act Roundtable on Federal Incentives for Fuel-Saving Trucking Technologies to Be Held on October 19

10/08/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On October 19 at 4 PM EDT Transportation Topics will host a virtual roundtable to discuss the economic benefits and environmental merits of the STEER Act, a bill that would create a federal program to incentivize the adoption of fuel-saving technologies in heavy-duty trucks.

The distinguished panel, moderated by Addison Stark of Clark Street Associates, will include Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL), Daniel Burrows of TruckLabs, Josh Carter of Aperia Technologies, Ben Sharpe of The International Council on Clean Transportation and members of industry organizations.

Participants will hear answers to important questions such as:

  • How will the STEER Act contribute towards Biden’s aggressive climate goals?
  • How can the trucking industry benefit from increased adoption of active emissions reduction technologies?
  • How does the STEER Act and active emissions reduction technologies fit in the roadmap of electric trucking or zero emissions?
  • How can congressional, climate and trucking industry participants help with bill passage?

Click here to learn more about the event and to register.

To learn more about the STEER Act, you can access the full text here.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:17aAeromexico updates financial information related with its restructuring process
PR
09:17aHUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC /NY : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:16aNew Canon Laser Printers Deliver Ease of Use, Cloud Connectivity and Enhanced Security Features for Hybrid Workplaces
PR
09:16aSOUNDEXCHANGE : Announces Programming and Talent Line Up for Mondo.NYC 2021
PR
09:16aALLY FINANCIAL : announces date of 2022 annual meeting of stockholders
PR
09:16aPOWERBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Establishes Cryptocurrency Mining Fleets for Bitcoin and Ethereum in Hong Kong
PR
09:15aCARNIVAL PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:15aCARNIVAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:15aTRACKINSIGHT : French CAC 40 leading the pack among Europe’s majors
TI
09:14aVIACOMCBS : to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
2EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
3U.S. job growth slows sharply in September; unemployment rate falls to ..
4European stocks dip on tech losses, U.S. jobs caution
5Vonovia buys option for stake in rival Adler

HOT NEWS