STEER Act Roundtable on Federal Incentives for Fuel-Saving Trucking Technologies to Be Held on October 19

On October 19 at 4 PM EDT Transportation Topics will host a virtual roundtable to discuss the economic benefits and environmental merits of the STEER Act, a bill that would create a federal program to incentivize the adoption of fuel-saving technologies in heavy-duty trucks.

The distinguished panel, moderated by Addison Stark of Clark Street Associates, will include Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL), Daniel Burrows of TruckLabs, Josh Carter of Aperia Technologies, Ben Sharpe of The International Council on Clean Transportation and members of industry organizations.

Participants will hear answers to important questions such as:

How will the STEER Act contribute towards Biden’s aggressive climate goals?

How can the trucking industry benefit from increased adoption of active emissions reduction technologies?

How does the STEER Act and active emissions reduction technologies fit in the roadmap of electric trucking or zero emissions?

How can congressional, climate and trucking industry participants help with bill passage?

Click here to learn more about the event and to register.

To learn more about the STEER Act, you can access the full text here.

