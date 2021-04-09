Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STEM for Her : Announces Certificate Program for Middle School and High School Students

04/09/2021 | 09:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM for Her announced today the initiation of a certificate program for middle and high school students interested in pursuing a career in STEM.

The STEM for Her certificate is designed to recognize students who attend at least four STEM for Her programs during the year and demonstrate an understanding and a knowledge of the key program insights. STEM for Her offers programs virtually and in-person throughout the year across all STEM fields, covering topics ranging from career options in technology to STEM women in history.  

"Our new certificate program fulfills two major objectives," said Nanci Schmizzi, Board Member and lead program coordinator of STEM for Her.  "First, with so few summer programming options available to girls, our programs will provide enrichment and encouragement to our target population, as well as credentials to include in their college applications.  In addition, one of STEM for Her's key objectives is to drive sustainable, long-term engagement with our programming so we can help girls along their journey.  We think this program will significantly help us with that effort."

More information can be found on the STEM for Her website HERE.  A number of exciting virtual programs on the STEM for Her website qualify for the certificate programs, such as:

  • STEM for Her Presents: Women of Color Succeeding in STEM
  • Celebrate Pi Day with Ford Motor Company and Argo AI: Learn about self-driving vehicle development in D.C.
  • Discovering the Science That's Not in Textbooks: Becoming a Scientist, Engineer or Doctor
  • Careers in Tech - Internships, First Jobs and Beyond 
  • Working in STEM – Advice and Guidance for a Career in STEM 
  • STEM First Steps: The Only Girl in the Room
  • College-bound! Choosing and Succeeding in a College STEM Program 

Additional programs will be added over the coming months.

About STEM for Her
STEM for Her, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, is focused on championing programs and initiatives that foster enthusiasm and empower girls and young women to pursue a career in STEM fields of study.  The Foundation is focused on the Washington D.C. Metro area and offers programs to increase exposure to STEM, build confidence, provide role models and generally encourage girls to change the world by excelling in STEM-related careers. For more information, please visit www.stemforher.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stem-for-her-announces-certificate-program-for-middle-school-and-high-school-students-301265869.html

SOURCE STEM for Her


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aVALID SOLUÇÕES S A  : Notice to the Market - Valid Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
10:10aYARA INTERNATIONAL  : Key dates for the Yara International ASA 2020 dividend
AQ
10:10aSIOEN INDUSTRIES  : Sihold acquires 96.08 % of sioen industries and reopens the offer from 8 to 27 april 2021 in view of the simplified squeeze-out and subsequent delisting of sioen from euronext brussels
PU
10:09aFacebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site
RE
10:09aRIDE EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit with Expanded Class Period was Filed on Behalf of Investors of Lordstown Motors Corp.
PR
10:08aDGAP-ADHOC  : Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021
DJ
10:08aDEUTSCHE POST  : exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021
EQ
10:07aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : UFT One, LoadRunner Professional and ALM/Quality Center Win IT Central Station's Peer Awards ...
PU
10:07aJD COM  : App to Provide Senior-friendly Services
PU
10:07aBallot counting resumes in union election at Amazon.com
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ