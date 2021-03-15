STEMscopes NGSS 3D Wins Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Best Remote & Blended Learning Tool for Primary and Secondary Grades

STEMscopes NGSS 3D from Accelerate Learning has been named a winner in the 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools. The digital science curriculum solution — which can be used in distance learning, hybrid learning, and in the classroom — was selected as a winner in both the Primary (K-6) and Secondary (6-12) categories.

The Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools is a new offering in Tech & Learning’s legacy Awards of Excellence program. It celebrates the exceptional technology enabling education at a distance. Products were judged by panel of Tech & Learning advisors and evaluated based on criteria including the ability to support teaching and learning, price value, and suitability for use.

“Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. “The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

STEMscopes NGSS 3D is a phenomena-based STEM curriculum that provides teachers with everything they need to address the Disciplinary Core Ideas, Crosscutting Concepts, and Science and Engineering Practices that form each standard of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). It includes customizable, coherent, storyline-driven bundles that immerse students in overarching phenomena while linking the three dimensions across lesson modules.

“Over the past year, STEMscopes NGSS 3D, STEMscopes Science curricula for individual states, and STEMscopes Math have all been enhanced with new tools and resources to help educators keep the learning going for their students whether they’re working at school or at home,” said Accelerate Learning President and CEO Philip Galati. “We are honored that Tech & Learning’s judges have deemed STEMscopes to be a standout product for supporting effective teaching and learning practices throughout the pandemic. We look forward to continuing our work to help educators teach STEM with confidence in any instructional environment.”

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 6 million students and 600,000 teachers across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University. For information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.

