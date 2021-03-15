Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STEMscopes NGSS 3D Wins Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Best Remote & Blended Learning Tool for Primary and Secondary Grades

03/15/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STEMscopes NGSS 3D from Accelerate Learning has been named a winner in the 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools. The digital science curriculum solution — which can be used in distance learning, hybrid learning, and in the classroom — was selected as a winner in both the Primary (K-6) and Secondary (6-12) categories.

The Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools is a new offering in Tech & Learning’s legacy Awards of Excellence program. It celebrates the exceptional technology enabling education at a distance. Products were judged by panel of Tech & Learning advisors and evaluated based on criteria including the ability to support teaching and learning, price value, and suitability for use.

“Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. “The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

STEMscopes NGSS 3D is a phenomena-based STEM curriculum that provides teachers with everything they need to address the Disciplinary Core Ideas, Crosscutting Concepts, and Science and Engineering Practices that form each standard of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). It includes customizable, coherent, storyline-driven bundles that immerse students in overarching phenomena while linking the three dimensions across lesson modules.

“Over the past year, STEMscopes NGSS 3D, STEMscopes Science curricula for individual states, and STEMscopes Math have all been enhanced with new tools and resources to help educators keep the learning going for their students whether they’re working at school or at home,” said Accelerate Learning President and CEO Philip Galati. “We are honored that Tech & Learning’s judges have deemed STEMscopes to be a standout product for supporting effective teaching and learning practices throughout the pandemic. We look forward to continuing our work to help educators teach STEM with confidence in any instructional environment.”

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 6 million students and 600,000 teachers across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University. For information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pStocks steady, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
RE
01:34pAGF MANAGEMENT  : How Much Economic Growth is Too Much for Investors?
PU
01:34pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
01:34pAMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION  : Jacksonville giants top final aba power ranking for the season
PU
01:34pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP  : Innovates by Launching a Brand New Range of Subscription Offers for Companies, Allowing Fully Flexible Vehicle Rentals
BU
01:33pWIZZ AIR  : Indigo Partners plans to sell 400 million pounds worth of shares in Wizz Air
RE
01:33pWIZZ AIR  : Funds Managed by Indigo Partners to Sell Up to GBP400 Million in Wizz Air Shares
DJ
01:32pFACTBOX : Companies developing mRNA treatments and vaccines
RE
01:32pFOCUS : Money, talent flowing into mRNA sector after COVID-19 success
RE
01:32pNEXTSOURCE MATERIALS  : Appoints Sir Mick Davis, Former CEO of Xstrata, Chair of the Board and Successfully Closes Initial Tranche of Strategic Investment by Vision Blue Resources
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
4TAKE FIVE: Week of the central banks
5Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ