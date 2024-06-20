STERLING DIPS AFTER BOE HOLDS INTEREST RATES, LAST DOWN 0.27% AT $1.2685 - WAS AT $1.2702
Victory for Ethereum: SEC ends investigation into Consensys - Crypto Recap
Toyota Group suppliers Denso, Aisin scale back cross-shareholdings, filing shows
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Stocks up as Swiss cut again, BoE eyed; yuan slides
Joby Aviation says FAA gives nod for in-house software for air-taxi operations
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, Dow, Meta, PayPal, Tesla...
EU electric car sales drop in May as German demand slumps, industry says
Shareholders warn Nippon Steel faces higher decarbonisation costs with U.S. Steel takeover
