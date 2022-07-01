STERLING DOWN 0.58% VS U.S. DOLLAR TO $1.2106…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Education
Smart City
Sin stocks
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Robotics
Luxury
The SPAC
Strategic Metals
Gold and Silver
Place your bets
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
STERLING DOWN 0.58% VS U.S. DOLLAR TO $1.2106…
07/01/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
STERLING DOWN 0.58% VS U.S. DOLLAR TO $1.2106
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27a
India's July monsoon rains seen at 94% to 106% - weather office
RE
03:26a
MORNING BID-End of H1 but expect no relief
RE
03:19a
Rise of Arab-Israel axis spurs Iran to redouble nuclear talks push
RE
03:18a
Spanish factory activity grows in June at slowest pace in 17 months -PMI
RE
03:15a
Reclusive Taliban leader attends gathering in Afghan capital
RE
03:15a
London stocks kick off second half on a downswing
RE
03:14a
Sterling down 0.58% vs u.s. dollar to $1.2106…
RE
03:12a
Polish manufacturing gloom deepens as Ukraine war weighs -PMI
RE
03:11a
Russia arrests scientist for alleged collaboration with Chinese secret services
RE
03:07a
FTSE 100 to Extend Losses Tracking Asia, U.S. Retreats
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2
Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
3
Aegon to repurchase shares to neutralize 2021 final dividend paid in sh..
4
Ayala Land : Share Buy-Back Transactions
5
DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
More news
HOT NEWS
CYTOKINETICS, INCORP.
-19.39%
Cytokinetics Shares Drop 15% After Pricing of Private Offering of Notes
LEXICON PHARMACEUTIC.
-16.96%
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Shares Drop 10% After Trial Results for LX9211
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLI.
-7.27%
S&P 500 closes the book on its steepest first-half slide since 1970
CANOPY GROWTH CORPOR.
-18.49%
TSX tumbles nearly 14% in second quarter amid recession fears
AIR CANADA
-6.03%
Air Canada shares fall after carrier cuts domestic flight schedule
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMI.
-6.61%
Exclusive-Canada sees Repsol LNG as fastest way to boost gas supply to Europe
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave