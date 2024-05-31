STEVEN PAUL, A HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER, HAS BEEN LINING UP FINANCING TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS OF AROUND $3 BILLION- WSJ
France, Germany urge tougher EU checks on biofuel imports in fraud probe
Nymex Overview : Futures Mixed Before OPEC Meeting; Products Eye Weekly Loss -- OPIS
US refiners boosting fuel output past 90% of capacity for summer driving season
Disaster averted
In April, the equity markets put an end to five consecutive months of rebound to catch their breath. May saw a return to the green for the main stock market indices, barring an uncontrolled slide in the last session of the month. However, doubts about the trajectory of rates returned to the forefront in recent days. Will today’s inflation data allay fears?
Analysis-'Bothersome' rebound in US yields casts shadow on stocks at record highs
