STMicro, GlobalFoundries to build French microchip plant -Le Figaro

This would help support a push from the European Commission to produce 20% of the world's microchips in Europe by 2030.

The investment is expected to be announced during the fifth edition of the President Emmanuel Macron's "Choose France" summit to be held on Monday in Versailles.

STMicro declined to comment.

A snapback in demand for products ranging from smartphones to cars, following a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has disrupted chip supply chains especially in the car industry.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Evans)