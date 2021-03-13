Log in
STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MGLN, CATM, EGOV, ALXN; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/13/2021 | 01:33pm EST
NEW YORK, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to NCR Corporation for $39.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cardtronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are an NIC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
