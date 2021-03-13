STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MGLN, CATM, EGOV, ALXN; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to NCR Corporation for $39.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cardtronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are an NIC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

