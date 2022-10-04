STOCKS-Wall St closes up as data, RBA move lifts hope of Fed easing

*
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied for a second
straight day to end higher on Tuesday after softer U.S. economic
data and a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike by the
Australian central bank stirred hope that the Federal Reserve
might temper its aggressive raising of rates.
While labor demand remains fairly strong, U.S. job openings
fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August in a sign the
Fed's mission to tame inflation by tightening policy was working
to slow the economy.
Earlier, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets
with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike of 25 basis
points. Its cash rate rose to a nine-year peak after six rate
hikes in as many months in a tightening cycle other central
banks are engaged in too.
The RBA is the first major central bank to recognize that
now is the time to slow down after aggressively raising rates
this year, said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at
Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.
"There's hope that the Federal Reserve at some point in the
fourth quarter will say the same thing. Not stop raising
interest rates, but just slow the pace," he said. "That's what
the market's kind of rallying on below the surface."
Still, Fed Gov. Philip Jefferson said inflation is the most
serious problem facing the U.S. central bank and it "may take
some time" to address. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly
said the central bank needs to deliver more rate hikes.
Rate-sensitive tech stocks rose as yields on the benchmark
10-year Treasury fell for a second day in a row
after the jobs data and RBA's surprise move. Valuations on tech
and other growth stocks fall when their cost of capital rises.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500
posted their biggest two-day rallies since April 2020.
The repercussions of higher rates will likely be reflected
in corporate results when earnings season begins in two weeks,
said Dennis Dick, founder and market structure analyst at Triple
D Trading Inc.
"We're still in for a tougher time here. I do think this
earnings season is going to not be good," he said. "If one of
the big guns warns that could end the rally rather quickly. This
is just a relief really as opposed to the start of a new bull
market."
Billionaire Elon Musk proposed going ahead with his original
offer of $54.20 to take Twitter Inc private, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, sending the
social media firm's shares surging. Tesla shares had been up
about 6% before the news and immediately cut gains, but ending
up on the day.
The megacap titans of Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft
Corp, Apple Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc
led the rally.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 112.84 points, or 3.09%, to end at 3,791.27
points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 360.97 points,
or 3.34%, to 11,174.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 823.27 points, or 2.81%, to 30,314.16.
Banks such as Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and
Goldman Sachs climbed more than 3%.
The rally was broad, with just a dozen or so of the S&P 500
index trading in negative territory.
The rebound in stocks on Monday followed the S&P 500's
lowest close in nearly two years last week that capped
its worst monthly performance in September since March 2020.
Rivian Automotive Inc jumped after the
electric-vehicle maker said it produced 7,363 units in the third
quarter, 67% more than the preceding quarter, and maintained its
full-year target of 25,000.
