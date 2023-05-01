The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 2.06 points or 0.05% today to 4050.56
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 24.66 points or 0.61% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 24, 2023
--Off 21.85% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 4079.60 hit Friday, April 21, 2023
--Up 22.37% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 10.27% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.71% from its 2023 closing high of 4079.60 hit Friday, April 21, 2023
--Up 9.90% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 398.73 points or 10.92%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
