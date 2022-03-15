STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 3518.01 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 1.62 points or 0.05% today to 3518.01

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 32.13% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 9.02% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.46% from its 52-week low of 3273.66 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 6.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.02% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.81% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 300.45 points or 7.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

