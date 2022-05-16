STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 3603.29 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 1.77 points or 0.05% today to 3603.29

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 30.48% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 6.81% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.60% from its 52-week low of 3380.14 hit Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Rose 4.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.81% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 215.17 points or 5.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1232ET