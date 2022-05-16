Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 3603.29 -- Data Talk

05/16/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 1.77 points or 0.05% today to 3603.29


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 30.48% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 6.81% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.60% from its 52-week low of 3380.14 hit Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Rose 4.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.81% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 215.17 points or 5.64%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1232ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:30pBLACKROCK'S RIEDER : summer rally coming in U.S. bonds but bull market likely over
RE
12:21pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
12:19pToronto Stocks Edge Up; Voyager Digital Drops on $60 Million Private Placement
DJ
12:12pWall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
RE
11:28aGold ticks up as dip in U.S. yields loosens dollar's grip
RE
10:49aNew York state factory activity slumps again in May; price pressures easing
RE
10:40aAdani to become India's No. 2 cement maker with $10.5 billion Holcim deal
RE
10:25aFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Etisalat Took 9.8% Vodafone Stake, Good Resources Performance
DJ
10:15aTen-year treasuries could hit 3.25%-3.5% ceiling in next few mon…
RE
10:15aAt least 90% of this year's move in u.s. rates already happened…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS