The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 2.58 points or 0.06% today to 4001.92

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 53.42 points or 1.35% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days

--Off 22.79% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 5, 2001

--Up 20.90% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.58% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 350.09 points or 9.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

