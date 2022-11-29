STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 3765.64 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 2.73 points or 0.07% today to 3765.64
--Up seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 27.35% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 2.61% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 13.76% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 4.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.61% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 13.76% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 6.27%
--Year-to-date it is down 52.82 points or 1.38%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
