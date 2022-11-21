STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 3710.42 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 3.04 points or 0.08% today to 3710.42

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 43.46 points or 1.19% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 28.42% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 4.04% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.04% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 108.04 points or 2.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

