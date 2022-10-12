Advanced search
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 3344.87 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 3.39 points or 0.10% today to 3344.87.


--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 102.20 points or 2.96% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 35.47% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 13.49% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.05% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.49% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 1.05% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 473.59 points or 12.40%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1232ET

