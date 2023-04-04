The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 3.97 points or 0.10% today to 3948.50
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023
--Snaps a six trading day winning streak
--Off 23.82% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.10% from its 52-week high of 3952.47 hit Monday, April 3, 2023
--Up 19.29% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 4.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.10% from its 2023 closing high of 3952.47 hit Monday, April 3, 2023
--Up 7.13% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 296.67 points or 8.12%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
