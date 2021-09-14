STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 3573.07 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 4.11 points or 0.11% today to 3573.07
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 31.06% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 32.31% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 18.73% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.49% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 16.18% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.22%
--Year-to-date it is up 464.77 points or 14.95%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
