STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 3573.07 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 4.11 points or 0.11% today to 3573.07

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 31.06% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 32.31% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.49% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 16.18% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 464.77 points or 14.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1234ET