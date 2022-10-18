Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.12% Lower at 3414.70 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 3.95 points or 0.12% today to 3414.70


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 34.12% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 11.69% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.16% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.69% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.16% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 403.76 points or 10.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1245ET

Latest news
01:14pTelekom Austria Ag : Results for Q3 2022
EQ
01:13pPacific Current : 2022 Annual Report
PU
01:13pPacific Current : 2022 Shareholder Questions Form
PU
01:13pPacific Current : 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
01:13pTelekom Austria : Trading Statement for Q3 2022 and Q1-Q3 2022
PU
01:11pCzech parliament approves raising budget deficit to ease energy crisis
RE
01:11pAdva Optical Networking Se : Agreement on Final Draft of Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
EQ
01:10pMillicom (Tigo) Joins the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, Expanding its Anti-Piracy efforts in Latin America
GL
01:10pMillicom (Tigo) Joins the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, Expanding its Anti-Piracy efforts in Latin America
GL
01:09pmPhase Technologies to Rebrand as “Pebble”
GL
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
2Ryanair CEO sees ITA Airways as "huge political problem"
3Trending : BYD Posts Strong 3Q Guidance; Shares Rise
4Credit Suisse CDS ease, bonds rise to close in on late September levels
5Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat

HOT NEWS