STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.12% Lower at 3414.70 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 3.95 points or 0.12% today to 3414.70

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 34.12% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 11.69% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.16% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.69% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.16% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 403.76 points or 10.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

