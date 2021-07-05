Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 3540.25 -- Data Talk

07/05/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 5.08 points or 0.14% today to 3540.25

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 27.75 points or 0.79% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 20 of the past 25 trading days

--Off 31.70% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Off 1.11% from its 52-week high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 31.09% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.11% from its 2021 closing high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 15.12% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 431.95 points or 13.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 1238ET

