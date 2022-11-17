STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 3666.96 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 5.52 points or 0.15% today to 3666.96

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 26.41 points or 0.72% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 29.25% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 5.16% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.78% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.16% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.78% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 151.50 points or 3.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

