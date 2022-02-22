STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 3667.17 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 5.67 points or 0.15% today to 3667.17

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 86.79 points or 2.31% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 29.25% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 5.16% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.37% from its 52-week low of 3124.51 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 15.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.16% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.58% from its 2022 closing low of 3646.08 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 151.29 points or 3.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1237ET