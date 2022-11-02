Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 3560.46 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 5.67 points or 0.16% today to 3560.46


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a seven trading day winning streak

--Off 31.31% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 7.92% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.92% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 258.00 points or 6.76%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1336ET

Latest news
01:45pTel Aviv Stock Exchange : Immidiate Report
PU
01:45pAmg Advanced Metallurgical N : Q3 2022 Financial Statements
PU
01:42pUkraine vows to repair shattered rail network to reconnect retaken towns
RE
01:42pMagseis Fairfield has received a proposal for additional board member ahead of tomorrow's EGM
AQ
01:41pNorthfield Bancorp, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:41pMaha Energy AB revises 2022 annual average production guidance
GL
01:40pSerbia says drones enter its airspace from Kosovo amid rise in tensions
RE
01:40pMaha Energy AB revises 2022 annual average production guidance
AQ
01:40pEVI Industries Completes Acquisition of Wholesale Commercial Laundry Equipment, SE, LLC
BU
01:38pCalifornia expands plastic producer probe into bag manufacturers
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
2Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
3Analyst recommendations: BAT, Microsoft, NXP Semi, Snowflake, Clorox...
4Maersk 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations but Demand Seen Slowing This Year
5ADIDAS : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS