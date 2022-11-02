STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 3560.46 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 5.67 points or 0.16% today to 3560.46

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a seven trading day winning streak

--Off 31.31% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 7.92% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.92% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 258.00 points or 6.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

