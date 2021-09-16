STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.22% Higher at 3552.69 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 7.87 points or 0.22% today to 3552.69

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 31.46% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 3.04% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 31.55% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.04% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 15.52% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 444.39 points or 14.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

