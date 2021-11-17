STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.22% Higher at 3808.42 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 8.26 points or 0.22% today to 3808.42
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 41.64 points or 1.11% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 26.52% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 1, 2007
--Up 26.19% from its 52-week low of 3018.02 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
--Rose 23.67% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 23.84% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.26%
--Year-to-date it is up 700.12 points or 22.52%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-17-21 1235ET