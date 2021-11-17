STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.22% Higher at 3808.42 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 8.26 points or 0.22% today to 3808.42

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 41.64 points or 1.11% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 26.52% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 1, 2007

--Up 26.19% from its 52-week low of 3018.02 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 23.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.84% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 700.12 points or 22.52%

