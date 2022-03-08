Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.23% Lower at 3389.00 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 12:46pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 7.77 points or 0.23% today to 3389.00


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 230.58 points or 6.37% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 17, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down 12 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 34.62% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Off 12.35% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.26% from its 52-week low of 3250.46 hit Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Rose 4.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.35% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 429.46 points or 11.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1245ET

