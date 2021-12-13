STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 3712.30 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 9.04 points or 0.24% today to 3712.30

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 36.56 points or 0.98% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 28.38% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 2.52% from its 52-week high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.00% from its 52-week low of 3018.02 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 20.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.52% from its 2021 closing high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 20.71% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 604.00 points or 19.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

