STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 3472.13 -- Data Talk

10/04/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 8.63 points or 0.25% today to 3472.13

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 31.92 points or 0.91% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 33.01% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 5.24% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 28.57% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.24% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 12.90% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 363.83 points or 11.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1238ET

